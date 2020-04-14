Live Now
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers, first responders

Each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., membership not required

by: Heath Higgs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is setting aside two hours each Sunday for first responders and health care workers to shop inside its stores without the required membership, the company announced on Twitter on Monday.

Starting Sunday, Sam’s Club will implement ‘Hero Hours,’ expanding its associate hours to include first responders and health care workers.

The retail warehouse club says membership will not be required to shop during these hours and employees will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.

‘Hero Hours’ will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sam’s Club says the special hours will be implemented at all stores nationwide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

