Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80

Samuel Little, the man the FBI has called the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, died Wednesday at age 80, a law enforcement source confirmed to “60 Minutes.” The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Little, who in 2018 confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades, had been in jail since 2014 for the murders of three women he strangled. He confessed to the other murders under questioning by Ranger James Holland – the story of those confessions was told by “60 Minutes” in October 2019.
Little told authorities that he targeted prostitutes, drug addicts, and other women on the fringes he believed the police wouldn’t work too hard to find.
