San Jose State police searching for ‘possible’ gunman on campus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police are searching for a man possibly armed with a gun on the campus.

According to an alert sent to students, there is a shelter in place on the campus at the Spartan Complex Central buildings.

The alert was sent at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

Summer school is in session on the campus through Friday.

The regular school year begins Aug. 21.

