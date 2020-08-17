‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE!,’ tweets President Trump amid recent USPS controversy

WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS News) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice his stance on the current situation regarding the United States Postal Service.

“SAVE THE POST OFFICE,” Trump said in a series of tweets Monday.

SAVE THE POST OFFICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

The president has been changing his stance on the prospect of mail-in voting.

Last week, the president acknowledged that starving the Postal Service of additional federal assistance would hurt efforts to expand vote-by-mail, but he then appeared to walk back the suggestion he opposes an injection of aid to the struggling agency.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump said in an interview. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

In anticipation of the flood of mail-in ballots expected for the November election, the Postal Service warned 46 states including North Carolina that mail-in ballots may not be counted in time because their provisions for voting by mail are “incongruous” with post office delivery standards.

Concerned that millions of Americans could be disenfranchised by late-arriving ballots, Democratic leaders in both chambers of Congress have demanded that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, answer questions from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next week about the agency’s new policies.

As of July, North Carolina is seeing a substantial increase in the number of people seeking to vote by mail this year, according to data from the North Carolina Board of Elections.

Leaders of the state agency estimate between 30 and 40 percent of all voters will choose to utilize this method in the 2020 election compared to about 4 percent in 2016.