Scammers using social media and COVID-19 as new tactics to get your money

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV/CBS Newspath) — People are receiving scam alerts saying a loved one is “in trouble, send money now.”

With warnings, public service announcements, and stores working with law enforcement scam artists are having to shift to new tactics.

“The new wrinkle is that they are sending people out. Once they get that elderly person to commit, they will send someone to pick up the money,” said Trooper Ryan DeVault, spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol

DeVault says one reason they might not be afraid to walk up to your door and get the money is due to COVID-19. Facemasks cover their face and hide their identity.

The scammers also use social media as a way to make their stories more believable.

“They are actually going into social media accounts and collecting some unique information just to give that feel that we are talking about the same person,” DeVault said.

They also team up with additional people who pretend to be a doctor, lawyer or law enforcement to further convince you of the legitimacy of the scam.

Here are some things you can do if you are concerned someone might be committing fraud: