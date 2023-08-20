RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, Hawaii provided more than education.

“The school was a hub for the community,” explained Jonathan Silva, a counselor at the school. He spoke with CBS 17 on Zoom.

The school was more than 100 years old, Silva noted, with rich traditions and history.

When a fire destroyed some area homes in the past, Silva said the school became a haven for students and families.

“The kids could still come to school; they could come to school and be with a teacher or adults that care for them,” he noted. “They could come and get food and get clothes. They could get all of all the donations.”

But in the midst of this month’s massive fires that killed at least 114 people and burned thousands of buildings, the beloved school is one more devastating loss.

“The school was always that lighthouse that people could always turn to, and that lighthouse is gone,” Silva said somberly.

Silva, who lives on another part of the island, says his heart is with his students and coworkers.

“The ones that did make it, I’m just thinking of the mental and the psychological damage that they’re going to be experiencing, and the trauma,” he said. “Who knows how long it’s going to take for them to access mental health services for them to even start processing this stuff.”

He added that even people who live in parts of Maui spared by the fire are now living in fear of an economic disaster because so many businesses depend on tourism.

“In addition to being a school counselor of 13 years, I work at three resorts at night, and all three of the resorts, they contacted us and said, ‘Our occupancy is down dramatically so you’re not going to get work for the foreseeable future,'” he said. “We can’t support the families in Lahaina if we don’t have anything to give.”

While the governor of Hawaii has told people not to travel to West Maui where the fires broke out, he said other parts of Maui are safe for travel.

“There are other places on the island to vacation, but do it respectfully,” Silva urged. “Do it with a somber heart and know that almost everyone you’re coming into contact with is affected by this.”

His other request is a simple one.

“Pray,” he implored. “It’s going to be a long road ahead.”