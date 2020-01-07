School district uses unused food to make meals for kids to take home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Elkhart school district and a food rescue are teaming up to make sure kids have enough to eat, WSBT reports.

The program is giving weekend meals to students at Woodland Elementary who may go without food on the weekends.

Students get breakfast and lunch while they’re at school, and Cultivate, a South Bend-based non-profit, is giving the weekend meals to a small group of students.

“Mostly, we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large foodservice businesses, like the school system,” said Jim Conklin with Cultivate. “You don’t always think of a school.”

Twenty students will be given backpacks with eight frozen meals made up of unused food from multiple sources.

The students will reportedly be given the meals every Friday until the end of the school.

“At Elkhart Community Schools, we were wasting a lot of food,” said Natalie Bickel with student services. “There wasn’t anything to do with the food. So they came to the school three times a week and rescued the food.”

The Elkhart school system says they want to broaden the scope of the program and help students at other school get access to food.

