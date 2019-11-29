Scientists discover ‘monster’ black hole beyond belief

(CNN) – A “monster black hole” has been discovered by scientists.

But they say it’s so big that it shouldn’t actually exist.

They’re calling it a stellar black hole, which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star.

Before the discovery, researchers thought the size limit was less than 20 times the mass of the sun.

But this black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory.

The findings were published in Wednesday’s edition of the journal Nature.

