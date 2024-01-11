(CBS) — Scientists in Sweden are breeding thousands of zebrafish to be used in research they hope could reveal the causes of human illnesses such as cancer and other conditions like infertility.

Researchers are fishing for answers in hundreds of tanks in a lab in Stockholm, Sweden… scaling up their research with 20-thousand zebrafish. Scientists say since we share 70 percent of our genetic makeup with them – the striped fish could unlock the secrets behind a number of diseases.

“You can use zebrafish everything from cancer research, you can transplant cancer cells into the zebrafish and test new cancer drugs,” said Lars Brautigam from the Karolinksa Institute.

Last year, scientists in England found fasting affected the quality of eggs and sperm in zebrafish – suggesting people who eat less at certain hours of the day may raise their risk of developing fertility issues… but more studies are needed.

Researchers in the US are also up to their gills, exploring the depths of anxiety and other mental health conditions.

“People realized that the genetic environment of the zebrafish and the patients is the same,” said Brautigam.

Swedish scientists say their rise in popularity comes from the fact they’re cheaper to breed than mice and have a shorter life cycle. “That gives you the opportunity to study organ development, to study the brain development or different kinds of cancer diseases in a very short time,” explained Brautigam.

Meaning they’ll ‘fin’ish their research a lot quicker.

Scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm have been breeding zebrafish for more than 20 years.