RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The annual Scott Fish Bowl competition began Monday morning with fantasy football analysts, professionals and fans taking part in the largest competition in the United States and other countries all while donating to charity.

And this year’s format has set up divisions — “Road Map” style — giving players the opportunity to play in their hometowns, or where they live now, including Raleigh and Durham.

The fantasy football league has about 3,000 fantasy team managers all competing to win one league.

Sound crazy? It is.

But so does sitting through a draft that begins in mid-July where each person gets eight hours to make each pick in a 22-player roster before the season begins on Sept. 11. Wait — that happens, too.

It’s for players who love the game, and donating to charity.

Scott Fish, the fantasy analyst who invented the league, has helped raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Toys for Tots through this nationwide game and his Fantasy Cares program.

Merchandise is sold with profits going toward Toys for Tots and anyone who hosts podcasts or works for well-known websites, such as CBSSports, Roto Street Journal, The Athletic, NFL.com, and more, work to create products, such as t-shirts and stickers, to also contribute to the donations.

Players in any of the 250 different leagues can also raise money on their own, too, to make a donation.

For 2022, there are about 3,000 fantasy teams in 250 different leagues made up of 12 teams. You have a 22-player roster with a lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, 3 FLEX (RB/WR/TE/K) and one Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE/K) with 11 players on the bench.

The easiest way to find out how Scott Fish Bowl is going is to search #SFB12 on Twitter, as it was trending most of Monday and likely will over the next few days.

And if you don’t want to play for your hometown or city you live in, players can always jump into the Hall of Fame in Canton, bigger cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, or New York City. Or — you could find me playing out in South Park, because like Eric Cartman says, “I do what I want!”