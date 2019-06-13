Search for missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos leads to pond in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – The search for the New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos has now reached day 20, and police are now focusing their attention at a new location linked to the case.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police Dive Team were searching a water skiing pond in Avon, where Fotis Dulos reportedly brought his children to train. Police continue to ask for the public’s help. They’ve now received more than 475 tips. They’ve also received some 80 videos in connection to the disappearance.



The pond was back open for business late Wednesday. People in Avon surprised to see police here, but are happy to know that investigators are working hard to try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos almost three weeks ago.

“You want to know what somebody would do. You want to find things. You don’t want this to be a cold case,” Maureen O’Brien of Avon.

A search also continues at a trash facility in Hartford. Police looking for any evidence after Fotis Dulosand girlfriend Michelle Troconis were allegedly spotted throwing bags away along Albany Avenue. Some of those bags contained Jennifer’s blood, according to authorities.

Both Troconis and Dulos are out on bond.

News 8 spotted Dulos Wednesday morning outside his home in Farmington.

As for the search at the pond in Avon, we don’t know if police will be back out Thursday or if they’ve wrapped up the search.

Jennifer Dulos’s family and friends are again asking for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward. If you have a tip, you can call the New Canaan Police Department or go to their website findjenniferdulos.com

News 8 spoke with an author and educator about what the Dulos children could be going through right now.

Dr. Amy Alamar says the children are processing the unknown and with their mother missing. They are likely experiencing loss and fear.

Dr. Alamar has a podcast called ‘Parenting Beyond the Headlines’ with News 8’s Sarah Cody. The latest installment deals with grief and loss. You can find out more here.

Spokesperson for the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos Carrie Luft issued a statement Thursday morning regarding a young boy offering his savings as a reward for helping to find Jennifer Dulos:

This is the kindest act imaginable: a 7-year-old-boy from Wethersfield, CT, has offered his savings as a reward to help find Jennifer Farber Dulos. His selflessness and generosity have touched our hearts. A little child shall lead them. The impact of Jennifer’s disappearance on her five young children, family, and friends is affecting many people in similar ways. We urge this young man to keep his savings, but we honor his impulse. This is about more than a reward-it is a call to do something.

Carrie Luft goes on to say citizens can help the most by providing information and knowledge about Jennifer’s disappearance or her whereabouts. She urges citizens to follow the young boy’s lead and take action.

