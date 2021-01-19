Search suspended for boy swept out to sea; helped save dad and little brother as wave hit

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KPIX/CBS Newspath) — A search was suspended Tuesday for a Fremont boy who was washed out to sea Monday at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County.

His death is a tragic reminder of the unforgiving power of the sea.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Cal Fire tweeted that an adult and two children, 8 and 12, were standing on the beach and a wave swept them all to sea.

The adult and the 8-year-old managed to fight the waves and push back to shore. The 12-year-old, later identified as Arunay Pruthi, was pulled under 100 yards off shore.

The search for the 12-year-old ended just before noon Tuesday.

Arunay jumped in to try to rescue his father and little brother who were swept off the beach by a huge wave.

Those two were able to get back in but Arunay was taken away by a rip current.

As friends continue to search on their own, it’s hard for a father to understand how a day at the beach could have gone so wrong.

“It was just very big waves, I guess. We didn’t expect it. It just happened so fast…I don’t know what really happened,” said father Tarun Pruthi.

“He got pulled in because he went to save us. And he just couldn’t make it back.”