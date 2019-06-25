Search underway for missing 2-year-old Virginia boy

(WAVY/CNN) – Police in Hampton, Virginia say there is no end yet in sight in the search for a missing toddler.

Noah Tomlin, 2, was last seen early Monday morning when his mother put him down to sleep. She reported him missing several hours later.

Noah was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt with a diaper.

Police say there are organized search parties that trying to put multiple sets of eyes on different neighborhoods.

They’re asking anyone with any information to contact them.

