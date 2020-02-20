Second firefighter who died in the California library fire has been found

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – The second firefighter who lost his life the Porterville library fire has been located, according to the city’s fire department.

Officials confirmed Wednesday shortly after 11 p.m. that Firefighter Patrick Jones was found within the Porterville City Library building. He will be transported to Tulare County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.