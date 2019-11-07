Sen. Kamala Harris proposes bill to extend school day to 6 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS13) — Democratic presidential nominee hopeful Kamala Harris has introduced a bill that aims to help working parents by aligning school hours with the normal workday.

The legislation, called the “Family Friendly Schools Act,” would create school activities from at least 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sen. Harris introduced the bill on Wednesday.

If you're a working parent with a child in school, you understand that making ends meet often means multiple jobs, long days, and stressful scheduling. My Family Friendly Schools Act ensures that children have access to after-school care while their parents work. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2019

However, the bill doesn’t aim to make teachers work longer hours.

Instead, the law would award five-year grants of up to $5 million to schools so they can develop programs that can keep kids busy until 6 p.m. every weekday.

According to CBS-affiliate CBS Sacramento, the bill would also push schools to either stay open for parent-teacher conferences and other professional development days or offer full-day “enrichment” activities for students, free of charge.

