Sen. McConnell says ‘classless’ Obama should have ‘kept his mouth shut’ about COVID-19 response

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says former President Barack Obama should have “kept his mouth shut” about the federal government’s COVID-19 response.
Sen. McConnell was speaking with the Trump campaign’s Lara Trump on Monday.
They were discussing a private call the former president had with people who worked in his administration Friday.
Three sources confirm that during the call, Obama said President Trump’s coronavirus response was “an absolute chaotic disaster”.
“I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut, you know. Now, we know he doesn’t like much this administration is doing, that’s understandable. But, I think it’s a little bit classless frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bushes set up of not critiquing the president comes after you is a good tradition,” Sen. McConnell said.
