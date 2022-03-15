WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee met on Tuesday, discussed and approved new legislation aimed at taking common-sense steps to act on lessons learned from the pandemic response.

The legislation, called the Prepare for and Responded to Existing Viruses, Emerging New Threats and Pandemics Act, proposes ways to strengthen the nation’s preparedness and response framework for future public health emergencies.

The Tuesday executive session of the committee resulted in the 20-2 passing of the legislation which moves next to the Senate floor before making its way to the House and, if passed, onto the President.

The bill, championed by Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Patty Murray (D-WA) incorporates ideas from 35 different bills and 41 of their Senate colleagues, including several added during mark-up as amendments.

“Time after time we have seen how our response to this pandemic could have, and should have, been better—and the bipartisan legislation we advanced today will ensure we do respond better in the future,” said Senator Murray. “After all our families have been through, we owe it to everyone who has worked so hard to get us through this pandemic to take action so we are never in this situation again.”

“As we continue to evaluate the lessons learned from the pandemic, the central issue facing us today is how we can better anticipate the next threat we will face, and innovate quickly enough to rise to the challenge,” said Senator Burr. “This bipartisan legislation represents a milestone in our efforts to fill current gaps and build on the successes in our pandemic response.”

LEGISLATIVE OVERVIEW

The PREVENT Pandemics Act includes steps to:

Improve strategy and coordination among our public health preparedness agencies;

Strengthen supply chain and government stockpiles of medical products, such as masks, drugs, vaccines, and tests;

Ensure the CDC’s accountability and leadership by requiring a Senate-confirmed CDC Director and an agency-wide strategic plan;

Improve our capabilities to detect and monitor emerging infectious disease and other threats, including updates to public health data to quickly provide comprehensive, actionable insight during public health emergencies;

Enhance the development and review of tests, treatments, and vaccines, and mitigate critical shortages of medical products;

Address disparities which make public health emergencies harder on at-risk populations and communities;

Improve public health communication and address misinformation

Revitalize the public and community health workforce;

Accelerate biomedical research to develop medical countermeasures for pandemic threats, and enhance research on the long-term effects of COVID-19 and faster test development;

Ensure continued access to mental health and substance use disorder services during public health emergency responses; and,

Establish an independent task force to conduct a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 response.

AMENDMENTS

