Senator wears masks appearing to have Confederate flag, says its history should be taught in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/CBS 17) — During a senate vote at Michigan’s capitol building, it was brought to the attention of our sister station WLNS that a senator was wearing a mask that appeared to have the confederate flag on it.
“I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag,” Zorn said to WLNS.
He continued by saying, “Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flag stands for.”
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
- Log truck overturns in Raleigh crash, blocks road for hours
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now