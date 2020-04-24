Senator wears masks appearing to have Confederate flag, says its history should be taught in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/CBS 17) — During a senate vote at Michigan’s capitol building, it was brought to the attention of our sister station WLNS that a senator was wearing a mask that appeared to have the confederate flag on it.

“I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag,” Zorn said to WLNS.

He continued by saying, “Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flag stands for.”