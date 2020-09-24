‘Send me a text’: Barack Obama gives out phone number on social media, says he’ll reply

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Imagine being able to text a former president! Barack Obama is making that reality after he gave out a phone number for the American public to reach him at.

Obama took to Twitter where he first announced his intentions to have people sound off about the 2020 election, whether it’s thoughts on what’s going on or how you plan to vote this year.

“All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687,” he tweeted and posted to Instagram Wednesday.

For those wondering, this is not Obama’s personal, everyday number, though he promised to reply to those who reach out. Obama is using a technology called Community, which allows ‘community leaders’ to send text messages directly to ‘members’ who opt in to the service.

“Leaders are able to directly text all their members at once, reach members in a specific city, or chat with a single member one-on-one,” a press release regarding the announcement said.

“I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too,” Obama said.

When texting the number, users are asked to click a link that registers them with Community’s service.