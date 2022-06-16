RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone complains about the high price of gasoline, but few of us know why the price is so high.

It turns out, there several factors that impact the price of every gallon of gas you buy.

Before the gas ever reaches your tank, it goes through multiple hands, and each time it does it adds a bit more to the price.

Sometimes, that price is also affected by a lack of raw product to start with.

Raleigh resident Mary Shivers drives for a living for both Lyft and Instacart.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Sbraccia asked her if she knew what went into the price of gasoline.

“No,” she said. “I just know it’s expensive.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says there are four basic factors that go into the price you end up paying at the pump.

Most importantly is the cost of crude oil, which today is running at $116 a barrel.

Then there are the taxes. We pay 18.3 cents in federal taxes and 35.5 cents in North Carolina taxes for a grand total of nearly 57 cents per gallon.

“I think it’s ridiculous, said driver Ryan Laches.

Driver Mary Shivers was also stunned.

“Oooooh, that’s bad,” she said.

Other factors also go into the final price.

There are marketing and distribution costs and the cost of refining.

“We’ve lost about a million barrels a day in refining capacity in the last three years,” said Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

“It’s been challenging for refineries operating at nearly 95 percent capacity to keep up with the demand that has gone up,” he added.

DeHann says there are dozens of different kinds of crude oil and not all U.S. refineries are set up to convert those various crudes into gasoline.

As a result, we end up importing 5 million to 7 million barrels a day of oil that can be refined here in the United States.

Then there’s fracking. That’s a technique of using drilling to fracture the rock in order to extract the oil locked up in it.

A few years ago, fracking produced millions of barrels of oil — but oil companies are shying away from it now.

“It’s not a good investment to sink millions of dollars into an industry the White House wants to move away from,” said DeHaan. “The reluctance of (a) shale provider is, why increase output if the output will go offline in 5-10 years?”

What about the present day?

What’s the long-term look at gas prices?

DeHaan said we should see a bit of relief as prices drop a bit in the next few weeks, but he warns that could all change if a hurricane impacts the Gulf Coast — forcing the evacuation of drilling rigs and the shutdown of coastal refineries.