Severed head found in refrigerator of California apartment during missing persons investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department in California found a severed head in the refrigerator of a home on the Great Highway, KRON4 News has learned.

The discovery was made on Sunday in an apartment in the 1600 block of the Great Highway.

The rest of the body was badly decomposed.

The officers were at the apartment investigating a missing persons case, according to a private investigator hired by the missing person’s family.

The body has not been identified.

The missing person is 41-year-old Catano Perez, who lived in the apartment. His family last had contact with him back on April 10.

The private investigator says he was last seen around the Great Highway and was officially declared missing on April 20.

KRON4 also learned that San Mateo County law enforcement where notified this weekend that this case may be connected to the suspect in the fatal officer-involved shooting from April 12.

Justin Silvernale, 35 of Antioch, was identified by the coroner as the suspect in that case.

