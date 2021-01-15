‘Shame, shame,’ says Franklin Graham on Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump

(WNCN) — Evangelical leader Franklin Graham is speaking out against the Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, who Graham says is unlike any president the United States has ever had.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Graham says “shame, shame” on the Republican lawmakers who joined with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time.

“After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly? We have never had a president like him in my lifetime,” Graham said about the president.

Graham outlined a list of reasons why he believes Trump is one of the best presidents in U.S. history, including saying that he “gave us lower taxes, a strong economy and low unemployment.”

President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) into law on Dec. 22., 2017, bringing sweeping changes to the tax code and was the largest overhaul of the tax code in three decades.

In April leading into May, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged American companies, forcing businesses to close or downsize, the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

Graham says the president also worked to strengthen the U.S. military, didn’t back down to foreign leaders, reformed the prison system and “has defended religious liberty like no president before him, and that matters to all people of faith.”

“But the House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can. And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal,” Graham wrote.

Graham said that Democrats have been trying to get rid of Trump since the day he took office and an impeachment “only further divides our nation.”

“I hope President-elect Biden will keep his word and work for unity as he has said,” the post concluded.