Sheetz donates 5 tons of food to healthcare workers including Duke, UNC hospitals

With the coronavirus pandemic in America, many companies big and small have been stepping up to help everywhere they can. Sheetz has been no exception.
From creating a Kidz Meal Package program to updating their app for curbside pick-up and “shcan & go” to limit physical interaction, they’ve recently donated five tons of food(10,000 pounds) to hospitals in every state that Sheetz serves.
In addition to that, Sheetz has announced giving $100,000 or protective gear and critical care items, and ESports charity invitational where Sheetz will match donations up to $50,000, and a Feeding America donation campaign where Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.
