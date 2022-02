RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz just announced a huge hiring effort with the goal of bringing in 3,500 new employees company-wide.

The jobs are both part-time and full-time and pay starts at $15.50 per hour with benefits available.

Sheetz is often ranked by Forbes Magazine as one of the best 100 companies to work for.

Click here to apply for a job.