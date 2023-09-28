RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz has announced it will celebrate National Coffee Day Friday by offering a free Nitro or Cold Brew coffee with the purchase of any item through their app.

This promotion starts on Friday, Sept. 29 and lasts until Sunday, Oct. 1. This offer is valid at all of Sheetz’s 700+ locations.

The deal, which also includes free add-ons like salted caramel cold foam, can be redeemed by entering the offer code “BREW4U” on the Offerz tab in the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.