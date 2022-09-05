RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All 654 Sheetz gas stations that offer diesel fuel will be cutting the cost per gallon to a consistent $4.49 from Labor Day until September 30.

The temporary $4.49/gallon price for diesel is 58 cents cheaper than where the national average sits on Sept. 5—at $5.07.

The chain announced the price cut as part of an extended celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is set for Sept. 11-17 this year.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Another perk extended to truck drivers this month is a free meal that can be claimed through the Sheetz mobile app.