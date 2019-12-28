Shocking video shows tractor-trailer crash within inches of news crew

SLATON, Texas (KCBD/CNN Newsource) — A news crew covering a highway crash Friday in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The incident happened while a fog alert was in effect Friday on U.S. Highway 84 in Lubbock County south of Slaton.

In a shocking video, a tractor-trailer loses control and swerves around the crash — and into the grass median as troopers run to get out of the way.

The trailer of the 18-wheeler ended up landing on top of the pickup truck at the scene. It also hit two parked SUVs and smashed into a camping trailer that was being towed.





A Texas State Trooper who jumped into a nearby pick-up truck was pinned for a while and another trooper was also hit.

Both are expected to recover

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

