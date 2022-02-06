Shopper killed during argument in checkout line at Publix in Florida upscale neighborhood

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP/WFOR/CBS Newspath) – An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a deadly shooting.

The argument started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables.

The community is known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man.

The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody.

Other shoppers were in the store at the time, but no one else was injured.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details,” Publix said in a news release.

Meanwhile, four people were shot Saturday night at the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, and a man in Orlando was fatally shot at a banquet hall.