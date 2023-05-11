McCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas University Interscholastic League is investigating an incident at a high-school softball game in which a catcher is seen hitting a batter in the head with a throw — twice.

Cisco High School was facing off against McCamey High School in the Area Championship series over the weekend when the incidents occurred. On both occasions, a Cisco batter was at the plate when the McCamey catcher looked as if she was throwing toward third base, but instead hit the Cisco batters in their heads with the ball.

No one was ejected after either instance.

Video from the game was originally posted by the father of one of the batters that was struck. The clips have since sparked debate over whether or not the throws were intentionally targeted at the Cisco batters.

“This is surely uncalled for. Catcher should have been ejected,” one viewer wrote after seeing a video on Facebook which has been shared nearly 4,000 times. Another called her a “dirty player.”

A few also defended the catcher, claiming she may have believed a baserunner was stealing third. Another suggested the coach was at fault.

In a statement shared with Nexstar’s KMID, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) said it’s “aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information.”

As the viral video has circled social media, similar accounts have surfaced of other teams experiencing the same thing against McCamey this season. Local news outlet Coleman Today described two instances in which the McCamey catcher hit the same batter twice in the head with a throw during Coleman’s bi-district playoff game.

KMID reached out to two additional schools that were reported to have experienced the same types of incidents. One declined to comment on the situation, while the other did not respond to the request.

McCamey’s Athletic Director and McCamey High School’s principal also did not respond to a request for comment.

McCamey’s season ended in the Area Championship series to Cisco.