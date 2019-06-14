Sisters take wrong man off life support

CHICAGO (WNCN) – A group of sisters in Chicago made a series of medical decisions for a man who they were told was their brother but was actually a stranger, WBBM reports.

On May 13, Rosie Brooks said a social worker at Mercy Hospital called looking for relatives of an Alfonso Bennett.

The social worker said a man who had been found April 29 naked without ID, and beaten badly – especially about the face.

Chicago police identified the man as Alfonso Bennett through mugshots and not fingerprints due to budget cuts.

Brooks went to the hospital with her sister, Brenda Bennett-Johnson. where neither could identify the man as their brother.

The man could respond to some commands but soon began to fade.

The sisters signed papers to take him off a ventilator and gave doctors permission to perform a tracheotomy.

The man went into hospice and died soon after.

The sisters purchased a casket and made funeral arrangements before their sister, Yolanda, called to tell them Alfonso was actually alive.

He and had just walked through her door when she called.

The man who the sisters cared for was later positively identified through fingerprints.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now