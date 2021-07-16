Skeletal remains found as crews search for woman who vanished while headed to California beach

Investigators found skeletal remains on Friday during a search for a missing 32-year-old woman, last seen in December 2020, at the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Family members and friends of Kolby Story joined in the Friday probe of the 600 acres of wetlands. LAPD said she was last seen on Dec. 7 in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA that remains, not a body, were found in the search area.

It’s unclear exactly where and how the remains were found, but they will be sent to be identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

In a Facebook post after she was reported missing, Story’s brother said she was on her way to Venice Beach when she disappeared.

Officials told KTLA that Friday’s search was prompted by a good Samaritan who found some of Story’s personal belongings and turned them into police.

Video from Sky5 showed investigators walking through a portion of the Ballona Wetlands.

A storm drain at Venice Beach was also searched earlier Friday by a dive team.

LAPD spokesman Jader Chavez said early Friday that the hope was that the search will turn up something that “will help us find her.”

Story, of Mar Vista, is described as a 32-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Her family, who was described as being extremely concerned for her safety, offered a $100,00 reward for her safe return shortly after she went missing.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890.