Slain Boulder officer’s dad says son would be ‘deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control’

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Homer Talley, the father of officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty during a shooting at King Soopers on Monday, spoke with TMZ about his stance on guns.

Officer Talley’s father said his son was a staunch 2nd Amendment guy, and he believes his son would hate to see his death used to promote gun control, according to TMZ.

His father also said Talley was a strong advocate for gun rights, and had an AR-15 he often used for target practice. He said he has seen the debate erupt over reforming gun laws, and although this tragedy cost him his son, he doesn’t blame gun access and doesn’t think Eric would either, according to TMZ.

Talley told TMZ, “My son would have been deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control. Before he was an officer, he enjoyed shooting.”

Nexstar’s KDVR spoke to Talley’s father hours after he was identified as the fallen officer in the shooting.

“He was a man of heart who loved his job,” Homer Talley said. He described Talley as someone who loved his family as he leaves behind seven children ranging in age from 7 years old to 20 years old.