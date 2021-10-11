Small hole in street belies massive sinkhole under road that can swallow a car

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning drivers of a massive sinkhole under a busy Texarkana street.

According to Texarkana police, traffic has been down to one lane at West 7th and Pine Street since Saturday.

Police say the sinkhole might not look like much from above but the hole underneath covers two lanes of traffic and can swallow a car.

The street department and TxDOT have been notified, but police say the sinkhole is probably going to be an issue for the next few days until they can get it fixed.

Police are warning drivers of a massive sinkhole under a busy Texarkana street. (Source: Donald Britton KTAL/KMSS)

“Crews with TxDOT have determined the outside, open lane is safe for travel, as the safety of the traveling public is our number one priority. Once the exact cause is determined, work will get underway to fix the issue,” TxDOT said in a statement.