Small plane crashes into pole during emergency landing on Florida beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WTSP/CBS Newspath) – A plane made an emergency landing on the beach at Treasure Island Monday morning.

The pilot says the flight was up during a lesson when the engine of the plane died while flying over the Gulf.

They were able so safely land the Piper P-A-28 on the beach. But the plane’s wing hit a pole before landing in the sand just outside of the Bilmar Resort.

The pilot and a passenger inside were not injured.

The FAA is working to determine what caused the engine problems.