Small plane crashes into pole during emergency landing on Florida beach

National News

by: WTSP/CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WTSP/CBS Newspath) – A plane made an emergency landing on the beach at Treasure Island Monday morning.

The pilot says the flight was up during a lesson when the engine of the plane died while flying over the Gulf.

They were able so safely land the Piper P-A-28 on the beach. But the plane’s wing hit a pole before landing in the sand just outside of the Bilmar Resort.

The pilot and a passenger inside were not injured.

The FAA is working to determine what caused the engine problems.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories