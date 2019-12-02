Snow clogs roads and snarls air travel across US as many return from Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A powerful and deadly winter storm is wreaking havoc on travelers returning home after the holiday weekend. Snow is slamming the Northeast on Sunday night, while thousands are stranded in airports and on the roads.

Some parts of the Northeast will see up to 20 inches of snow. Winter storm alerts have been issued across 15 states, meaning some 125 million Americans are in the storm’s path. The storm has been dumping heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest while inundating other areas with rain.

Early Sunday, there were cancellations and delays at all three major airports in the tri-state area, CBS New York reported. More than 3 million people were expected to fly Sunday, and the weather could impact travelers Monday, too.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo placed National Guard personnel on standby and activated New York’s emergency operations center to enhanced monitoring mode in response to the winter storm. New Jersey Mayor Phil Murphy said he and other state officials were also monitoring weather conditions and urging residents to be prepared.

It’s expected to be a cold rain for most of Sunday in Philadelphia, but areas northwest of the city, including Berks County, Upper Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley into the Poconos could see some ice accumulations and maybe even some snow, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds to California through the weekend. Another system is forecast to develop in the mid-Atlantic Sunday, moving into a nor’easter by Monday.

Flight delays and cancellations

As of 10 p.m ET, more than 800 Sunday flights were canceled in the U.S., compared with about 400 on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. There were also more than 7,100 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S. on Sunday.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has had 47 flight cancellations. Some inbound planes are being delayed by an average of more than 2½ hours because of the weather.

There were also dozens of flight delays in Chicago and Minneapolis.

In Denver, 100 flights were canceled Saturday because of high winds.

