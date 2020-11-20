Social media reacts after hair dye apparently runs down Rudy Giuliani’s face during news conference

(WNCN) — Social media users did not miss out on an opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani after streaks of what appeared to be hair dye ran down the side of his face during a news conference.

Giuliani held a press conference Thursday, along with several Trump Campaign legal advisers.

The group gave a so-called “opening statement” highlighting what they called a multi-state conspiracy to manufacture phony votes for Joe Biden, and steal the election from Trump.

As the press conference waned on, Giuliani began sweating. But instead of the usual transparent, water-like appearance of perspiration, black streaks began running down his face.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Throughout the press conference, Giuliani made a slew of unconfirmed claims, including saying that the president won the state of Pennsylvania by an outstanding margin.

“In other words, if you count the lawful votes, Trump won Wisconsin by a good margin. Indeed, if you count the lawful votes in Pennsylvania, he won it by about 300,000 votes,” Giuliani said.

The streaks of what appeared to be hair dye kept flowing, just as Giuliani’s claims did. So much so that he had to wipe his face a number of times.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“I’ll give you another example: we have 17,000 provisional ballots cast in Pittsburgh. Do you know what a provisional ballot is? Why does that happen 17,000 times in Pittsburgh. People walked in thinking -actually 15,000 to be precise – why did it happen 15,000 times that people in Pittsburgh walked in to vote and they had already voted according to the Democrat election machine. Did they forget?,” Giuliani claimed.

Critics turned to Twitter to offer more jokes than advice to the one time New York City mayor.

Rudy leaking from both ears… pic.twitter.com/MJCp5s8sV7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Did anyone else think of #thefifthelement when they saw Rudy Giuliani today? 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/Rajz2tVKFf — Christopher Arce (@puerca_sucia) November 19, 2020

With hair dye dripping down his face Rudy Giuliani actually just said “I feel kinda stupid.” — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 19, 2020

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Trump and his allies have been taking increasingly frantic steps to subvert the results of the 2020 election, including summoning state legislators to the White House as part of a longshot bid to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

