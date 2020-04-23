Some parents in Florida caught selling free meals from school online

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — The Hillsborough County superintendent is calling them “undesired behaviors.”

People took too much advantage of the school district’s free “grab n’ go” meal program, including some parents trying to get a second-round and trying to sell the meals online.

Screenshots show the food handouts being sold on social media. At least 47 cars were also turned away from last week’s meal pickup because they already had school food in the car.

“We had some individuals who made undesired behaviors last week but we stand ready with new organizational controls you know hats off to operations and the IT department for helping us with this process,” Superintendent Addison Davis said.

Now, staff members will be using a meal tracker, meaning parents must provide their child’s name and student ID number to make sure parents don’t cheat the system, and kids don’t go hungry.

“To make sure that children actually get the nutrition they need to be successful during the e-learning process,” Davis said.

For kids too young to go to school or who don’t attend Hillsborough County schools, parents will have to provide their name and birthdate to get meals.

More headlines from CBS17.com: