Some restaurants testing ‘vaccinated-only’ sections

CHICAGO (WFLA) — Some restaurants — at least in the Chicago area — are reportedly testing sections for people who are fully vaccinated.

According to WBBM, one of those restaurants, Moe’s Cantina, tested it out this weekend. The owner told WBBM that customers must show vaccination proof and, once they do so, they’ll be given a bracelet so they can be in an area that has no restrictions.

According to the new COVID guidelines in Illinois, “Establishments can operate without COVID-19 restrictions within their establishment or within any room or floor if only fully vaccinated patrons and employees are allowed within that area.”

As a reminder for fully-vaccinated customers, while the CDC says you may not have to wear a mask, certain business may still require them for the time being.