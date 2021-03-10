SOUND UP: Listen to suspects terrorize homeowners in Texas home invasion

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston Police Department Robbery investigators are looking for two suspects who terrorized homeowners in the Tanglewood area on January 16th. Officials released surveillance video from inside the homeowners’ residence in hopes someone will recognize them and come forward.

SOUND UP!! Listen to the suspects in a West Houston (Tanglewood) home invasion on Jan. 16 at the 6000 block of Riverview. If you recognize these suspects or their voices, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story–>https://t.co/szJ93UTCk7. @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/BT5vD6QUNw — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 9, 2021

Investigators released these details in the home invasion:

On Saturday, January 16, 2021 at around 9:25 pm, the complainants, husband and wife, had just arrived home at the 6000 block of Riverway, in Houston, Texas. The complainants stated that they had just parked their vehicle inside of their garage and walked into their house. The complainants stated that two unknown males suddenly appeared (apparently following them from their garage) while pointing handguns at them and demanding their personal property. The suspects removed the complainant’s jewelry, then took their property, and then fled the scene. Houston PD #74329-21 Suspect descriptions: Black male, approximately 16-22 years old, approximately 6’0”, wearing all black clothing, black mask. Armed with handgun with extended magazine. Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 16-22 years old, approximately 6’0”, wearing all black clothing, black mask.

If you have any information on this case please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of these suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.