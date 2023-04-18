RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a Tuesday morning Tweet, the Federal Aviation Administration said all of an airline’s departures are being paused.

At 10:36 a.m., the FAA said, “Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. Please contact Southwest Airlines for more.”

Just under 35 minutes later, at 11:10 a.m., the FAA said the pause was lifted.

“This morning [Southwest Airlines] experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issues. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed,” the Tweet said in full.

A representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed that “intermittent technology issues” were interrupting the carrier’s operations Tuesday morning to CBS 17’s parent company, Nexstar.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a representative for Southwest wrote in response to a Twitter user complaining of a “nationwide grounding” around 10 a.m.

Southwest Airlines was not immediately available to confirm whether departures had been paused “nationwide,” as the Twitter complaint initially suggested.

Other passengers, however, took to social media to share similar announcements, including one traveler in Denver who claimed a gate agent called it a “nationwide full ground stop,” and another passenger whose pilot allegedly blamed the nationwide grounding on a “computer glitch.”

This news comes less than four months after Southwest passengers experienced nationwide flight delays and cancellations over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for the latest updates.