Spring Break 2021 could be ‘super spreader’ as hotel bookings up 20% from last year, estimates say

MIAMI BEACH (CBS News) — Spring Break travel could lead to the next wave of COVID-19 “super spreader” events, some worry.

Miami Beach hopes to avoid scenes of packed beaches similar to what was seen during Spring Break last year.

That’s why the city has stepped up its police presence, banned open alcohol containers, and set capacity limits.

The mayor warns he has no patience for visitors acting recklessly.

“If you’re coming here to go crazy, go somewhere else. You’re going to be arrested,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Hotel bookings are estimated to be 20 percent higher than they were last March.