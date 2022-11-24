STANFORD, Calif. (WNCN) — The parents of former Stanford University soccer goaltender Katie Meyer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the college, ESPN reported on Thanksgiving.

The 22-year-old’s death was ruled a suicide by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on March 4, CBS 17 previously reported. However, new details arose Thursday after her parents sued the university.

Meyer led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, beating the University of North Carolina 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Meyer’s parents previously spoke on the Today Show about how “potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.”

Now, the filed lawsuit claims this was the case.

“The lawsuit states that on the night of her death, Stanford ‘negligently and recklessly’ sent her the formal disciplinary notice that ‘contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential removal from the university,” ESPN said in an article Thursday.

Stanford said Meyer was “facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a female soccer player,” ESPN reported Thursday.

Meyer’s parents claimed Stanford’s disciplinary charge against their daughter led to her death.

“Stanford’s after-hours disciplinary charge, and the reckless nature and manner of submission to Katie, caused Katie to suffer an acute stress reaction that impulsively led to her suicide,” ESPN reported the lawsuit says. “Katie’s suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources.”

Meyer was found dead in her dorm room with an autopsy later confirming her death as a suicide.

ESPN said a Stanford spokesperson has since released a statement since the news of the Meyer family lawsuit.

“The Stanford community continues to grieve Katie’s tragic death and we sympathize with her family for the unimaginable pain that Katie’s passing has caused them. However, we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death. While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading,” Dee Mostofi said.

