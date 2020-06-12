Starbucks quickly reverses its stance, will now let baristas wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel

SEATTLE — Starbucks is reversing its position that had prohibited employees from wearing paraphernalia, such as T-shirts or pins, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Although the company publicly supports “Black Lives Matter” on its social media channels and in a press release, an internal memo to employees obtained by BuzzFeed News earlier this week explains that Starbucks wouldn’t let baristas do the same.
But on Friday, Starbucks quickly reversed its stance, saying they can wear a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt or pin until new branded shirts are delivered to 250,000 employees that includes the phrase.
“This movement is a catalyst for change, and right now, it’s telling us a lot of things need to be addressed so we can make space to heal,” Starbucks said in a publicly shared letter to employees announcing the new T-shirt design.
In a new statement Friday, Starbucks said it’s “critical to support the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement as its founders intended and will continue to work closely with community leaders, civil rights leaders, organizations, and our partners to understand the role that Starbucks can play, and to show up in a positive way for our communities.”
