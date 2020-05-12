Steak ‘N Shake to permanently close more than 50 sites due to COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN) — Steak ‘N Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.
The chain’s parent company announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will permanently shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The commission filing didn’t name which locations were affected.
Steak ‘N Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, while last year it had 624.
Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others will have drive-thru service.
- NC women share their experience getting coronavirus antibody testing
- Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all US hourly employees
- Man who wore what appeared to be white KKK hood to grocery store won’t be charged
- From cold to hot: Wild temperature week for Central North Carolina
- 7-week-old hospitalized with broken ribs, 2 facing child abuse charges
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now