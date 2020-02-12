Steel beam crashes through dad’s windshield, stops inches from his chest

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WDIV/CNN Newsource) – Johnnie Lowe says he’s a lucky man after a large metal beam sliced through the windshield of his box truck and narrowly missed him.

“I was feeling this is it,” he said. “This is my day.”

Lowe was behind a truck on his way to Lansing to pick up some auto parts when the beam fell off the back of the flatbed and hit the roadway on I-96 last week.

“When it bounced off the concrete … I knew this was going down,” he said. “I just braced myself.”

The windshield shattered. Glass was everywhere.

“I’m looking at my windshield with a big slice right in front of me with a big 6-foot piece of steel sticking out of it,” Lowe said.

The end of the beam was just 6 inches away from his chest. The edge of the dash and the steering wheel stopped it from going any farther.

The father of three was not injured.

