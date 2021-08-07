Stepmom found guilty of strangling 10-year-old girl to death in bed, hiding body in trash bags

MARION, Ind. (AP/WANE) – A jury has convicted a northern Indiana woman of the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The Grant County jury deliberated about three hours Friday afternoon before finding Amanda Carmack of Gas City guilty of murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14.

WANE-TV reports the jury will reconvene Monday to consider whether Carmack should be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Police found Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed in September 2019. She had last been seen days earlier.

Authorities say Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in the shed. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.

Carmack’s first trial ended with a mistrial in November after multiple people involved with the case tested positive for COVID-19.

This trial began early Monday with jury selection at the Bethel Worship Center. With a jury seated Tuesday, proceedings began in the Grant Circuit Court.