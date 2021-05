RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As if heading to the airport and boarding a flight wasn’t a big enough hassle, there could be a new step you have to take before stepping on a plane.

Airlines may soon start weighing passengers before they get on the plane. Seriously.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is concerned that planes could end up being overweight.

Officials said that obesity rates in the United States have caused airline safety calculations to become outdated.