(KTLA) — A person who led police on a brief pursuit in an allegedly stolen large-capacity forklift in downtown Los Angeles was arrested after crashing into several buildings Tuesday, police confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

At around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said a person called to report they were following someone in a stolen forklift.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA shows the massive forklift moving off the sidewalk and onto a street crowded with traffic. Some pedestrians could be seen running away.

A person was taken into custody on Aug. 1, 2023 after leading police in pursuit in an alleged stolen large capacity forklift in downtown Los Angeles. (Klot Kieffer)

The forklift driver reportedly crashed once but was able to recover and continue on before crashing a second time into an Apple store. The suspect was taken into custody at around 7 p.m., the LAPD said.

Authorities did not provide any information on the identity or gender of the suspect nor did they say which buildings the driver crashed into or who owned the forklift.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.