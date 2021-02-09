TAMPA (WFLA) — The man who charged the field in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl Sunday has been identified as a 31-year-old Florida man.

Yuri Andrade was charged Sunday night with trespassing after streaking across the field in Raymond James Stadium in a pink leotard.

With more security closing in, he wisely slid at the 3-yard line. But he wasn’t afforded the same protection as NFL quarterbacks. Guards piled atop him as he hit the grass, tied his hands and escorted him into a nearby tunnel. He got another ovation as he exited the stadium.

The Hillsborough County arrest database shows Andrade posted a $500 cash bond and was released Monday just before 8 a.m.

Andrade is from Boca Raton, Florida.

According to reports, Andrade was planted there by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has pulled this prank before.

Zdorovetskiy runs the website Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade’s pink swimsuit. Vitaly Uncensored is an adult website.

Zdorovetskiy has more than 620,000 Twitter followers. He’s been tweeting about the event over the last few hours including retweeting a message that his streaker “got more yards than the Chiefs.”

Zdorovetskiy has done previous stunts at the World Series and NBA Finals.