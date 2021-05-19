Strip club in Las Vegas to host pop-up COVID vaccination clinic, offer perks

(NEXSTAR) – A strip club in Las Vegas will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday for those who would prefer their jabs and jollies at the same time.

Larry Flint’s Hustler Club, on Dean Martin Drive, has been announced as one of six new “pop-up” vaccination sites in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced this week. The health agency’s pop-up clinic at the Hustler Club, however, is the only one of the six sites limited to those 21 and older.

“The safety of our guests has always been our utmost priority,” Jason Mohney, a businessman who operates multiple strip clubs, including Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, said in a press release issued prior to the SNHD’s announcement. “We are doing our part to promote the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes that our industry is able to return to some sense of normalcy in the near future.”

Following the Health District’s announcement, Larry Flint’s Hustler Club also promoted the Friday pop-up on its social media accounts, along with plans to offer “free platinum membership” (discounts, free admission, etc.) to fully vaccinated guests. Patrons who show proof of vaccination at any of the Hustler Clubs’ other locations across the U.S. will also be treated to complimentary perks, including dances and transportation, according to the Hustler Club press release.

Friday’s vaccination site at the Hustler Club will be open for walk-in appointments only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pop-up will likely be hosted in a mobile unit in the club’s port-cochere area, per the Hustler Club’s press release.

Interestingly enough, the Las Vegas location of the Hustler Club isn’t the first to double as a vaccination site. Earlier this month, the Hustler Club New Orleans hosted a “shot-for-shot” event on May 7, offering free COVID vaccinations along with a free shot of booze, Nola.com reported.

Information regarding the Southern Nevada Health Department’s other pop-ups in Clark County can be found here.